Val Kilmer has died at the age of 65. The actor died of pneumonia in Los Angeles on Tuesday (April 1).

Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014. He underwent a tracheotomy, plus chemotherapy and radiation therapy, which was successful but permanently altered his voice and largely put an end to his acting career. He made a final big-screen appearance in 2022's Top Gun: Maverick.

Kilmer was one of Hollywood's most successful actors of the '80s and '90s. He played Batman in 1995's Batman Forever, as well as Jim Morrison in 1991's The Doors.

His other notable films included Top Gun (1986), Willow (1988), True Romance (1993), Heat (1995) and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005). A 2021 documentary titled Val chronicled his career and health issues.

Kilmer is survived by his two children. His son Jack is also an actor.