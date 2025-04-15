Meggie Lennon — the Montreal dream pop singer-songwriter and former leader of Quebec City indie pop band Abrdeen — has announced her sophomore solo record, previewed today by the new single "My Best Self."

Desire Days will be upon us June 20 through Mothland, as the follow-up to 2021's Sounds from Your Lips. Tracked at Gamma Recording Studio, it sees Lennon once again join forces with producer Samuel Gemme.

"At 40, I wanted to prove that there's no age limit to creating an elegant, timeless album," the artist explained in a statement. "Desire Days explores the tension between the expectations of adulthood and my fierce desire to hold on to my freedom and vitality. Musically, whenever a melody surfaced within me, I'd grab my iPhone to capture it, humming imaginary words. Little by little, the songs took shape through an exchange with Shaun Pouliot, a.k.a. Nectar Palace. I would sing him melodies, he would guide me through the chords, and together, in an organic way, we crafted a sound that is both classic and alive."

Of the lead single, Lennon added, "'My Best Self' was chosen as the intro for the album because it perfectly balances cool, dreamy piano lines with evocative lyrics that are both playful and thought-provoking. I felt it set the perfect tone for the journey ahead, one that's full of introspection, freedom and emotional release."

Built on a wellspring of slinky keys, polished mid-tempo track arrives alongside a music video directed by Didier Pigeon-Perreault, inspired by Lennon's trips to a waxing salon on Jean-Talon — which she once deemed a "necessary evil." Check out "My Best Self" below, where you'll also find the album tracklist details.



Desire Days:

1. My Best Self

2. All My Love

3. Actress

4. Winter

5. Long Chemin No. 1

6. Bloom

7. Running Away

8. Connexion Astrale

9. Vicious Cycle

10. It's Alright

11. Long Chemin No. 2

Pre-order Desire Days.