Celebrating 22 years of championing women filmmakers in 2024, Toronto's Female Eye Film Festival (FeFF) has unveiled its programming lineup.

Presenting 75 films from 16 countries, the "Always Honest, Not Always Pretty" edition of the fest will take place from July 18 to 21 at TIFF Lightbox, with additional screenings to take place at the Paradise Theatre. Both acclaimed and emerging directors will engage in audience Q&As following the screenings.

Among this year's premieres and highlights are Ilaria Borrelli's Mira Sorvino and John Savage-starring The Goat, Amanda and Michael A. Drexton's esoteric comedy Sour Party, and revered Canadian director Valerie Buhagiar's The Dogs. The opening night gala feature will be Katie's Mom, directed by star-on-the-rise Tyrrell Shaffner and featuring Dina Meyer, while Caroline Corrie's Shalborne will be the closing gala feature.

Plus, FeFF's ever-popular Late Night Thrills & Chills program returns July 20 and 21, culminating in the Canadian premiere of Rachael Cain's sci-fi horror Somnium. Tickets for the full slate of festival screenings and events (including script readings) are on sale now.