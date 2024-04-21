Toronto Is Basically Its Own Character in M. Night Shyamalan's 'Trap' Trailer

M. Night Shyamalan has unveiled the trailer for his concert-set film Trap, and Toronto is basically its own character.

The film stars Josh Hartnett as a dad who takes his teenage daughter to the concert of a pop star named Lady Raven. At the show, it turns out the entire concert is a sting operation for the police to catch a serial killer — and it's revealed that Hartnett's character is said murderer.

We have a few questions. Why did the police set up a sting operation that puts thousands of teenagers in danger? How come a merch guy knows so much about an undercover sting operation?

Ah, who cares! The exterior shots were filmed at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena and Rogers Centre! The interiors were apparently filmed in Hamilton's FirstOntario Centre! There's a Philadelphia road sign on what's clearly the Gardiner Expressway! Cool!

Watch the trailer below. Trap is out August 9.