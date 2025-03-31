It's more important than even to support Canadian content these days — so here's your chance to buy Canadian, and it doesn't even cost any money! Here's what's coming to CBC Gem's free streaming service in April 2025.

The concert series CBC Music Live at Massey Hall will return for a second season, featuring Bahamas, Chantal Kreviazuk, Field Guide, the Glorious Sons, Ocie Elliott, the Sadies and Serena Ryder.

Also on the music front, Jayda G's documentary Blue Carbon: Nature's Hidden Power will arrive to teach us about a potential solution to climate change.

Beyond that, Hulu's series Under the Bridge (based on the bullying murder of Reena Virk in British Columbia) will come to CBC Gem, as will two seasons of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, a season of Call the Midwife, and some cooking from Jamie Oliver.

See CBC Gem's April 2025 schedule below, and see all of the month's new streaming offerings (including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney and more) here.

March 31

Macy Murdoch Season 2

April 1

Daniel Tiger's Neighbourhood Season 6

April 2

Puppy School for Guide Dogs Season 1

April 4

Wellington Paranormal Season 1

Call the Midwife Season 13

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3

April 9

The Great Cookbook Challenge with Jamie Oliver Season 1

April 11

Blue Carbon: Nature's Hidden Power

Justified Season 6

Lucy: The Stolen Lives of Elephants

April 14

Harkness

April 16

Wilding

April 17

CBC Music Live at Massey Hall Season 2

April 18

On Thin Ice: Putin v Greenpeace

Wellington Paranormal Season 2

Under the Bridge

Chloe

John & Joe Bishop: Life After Deaf

April 25

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4

Coming In May 2025

Meet the Patels

Not Your Butter Chicken

Picnic at Hanging Rock

Sort Out Your Life Season 3