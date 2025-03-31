It's more important than even to support Canadian content these days — so here's your chance to buy Canadian, and it doesn't even cost any money! Here's what's coming to CBC Gem's free streaming service in April 2025.
The concert series CBC Music Live at Massey Hall will return for a second season, featuring Bahamas, Chantal Kreviazuk, Field Guide, the Glorious Sons, Ocie Elliott, the Sadies and Serena Ryder.
Also on the music front, Jayda G's documentary Blue Carbon: Nature's Hidden Power will arrive to teach us about a potential solution to climate change.
Beyond that, Hulu's series Under the Bridge (based on the bullying murder of Reena Virk in British Columbia) will come to CBC Gem, as will two seasons of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, a season of Call the Midwife, and some cooking from Jamie Oliver.
See CBC Gem's April 2025 schedule below, and see all of the month's new streaming offerings (including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney and more) here.
March 31
Macy Murdoch Season 2
April 1
Daniel Tiger's Neighbourhood Season 6
April 2
Puppy School for Guide Dogs Season 1
April 4
Wellington Paranormal Season 1
Call the Midwife Season 13
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3
April 9
The Great Cookbook Challenge with Jamie Oliver Season 1
April 11
Blue Carbon: Nature's Hidden Power
Justified Season 6
Lucy: The Stolen Lives of Elephants
April 14
Harkness
April 16
Wilding
April 17
CBC Music Live at Massey Hall Season 2
April 18
On Thin Ice: Putin v Greenpeace
Wellington Paranormal Season 2
Under the Bridge
Chloe
John & Joe Bishop: Life After Deaf
April 25
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4
Coming In May 2025
Meet the Patels
Not Your Butter Chicken
Picnic at Hanging Rock
Sort Out Your Life Season 3