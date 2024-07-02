M. Night Shyamalan Transforms Toronto's Rogers Centre in New 'Trap' Trailer

M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming thriller Trap stars Josh Hartnett as a serial killer who attends a concert that's actually a sting operation. Toronto got some serious screen-time in the film's first trailer — and there's plenty more where that came from in the newly unveiled second trailer.

Notably, the opening shot of the trailer shows Rogers Centre a.k.a. SkyDome — except here, it's called Tanaka Arena. Pretty cool, even though the clearly visible retractable roof makes it a stadium rather than an arena. Not to get too technical!

The exterior shots come from both Toronto's Scotiabank Arena and Rogers Centre, while the interior shots were reportedly filmed at FirstOntario Centre in nearby Hamilton. The concert is performed by a fictional artist named Lady Raven, and this second trailer shows a little more detail about how Harnett's psychopathic character unleashes chaos at the concert.

Watch it below. Trap is out August 9 through Warner Bros. Pictures.