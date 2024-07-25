It wouldn't be the first time someone turned an internet meme into film IP, but here goes the latest in unfortunate internet crossovers: a Skibidi Toilet movie is in the works.

Variety reports that none other than Michael Bay is in talks alongside former Paramount Pictures president Adam Goodman for film and television adaptations of the meme whose main thing is a man with his head popping out of a toilet — surely as some sort of desperate appeal to Gen Alpha, as Gen Z kids increasingly grow out of target-audience age.

"We are absolutely in talks right now, both on the television side and the earliest conversations right now on the film side," Goodman said in an episode of Variety's Strictly Business podcast. "But it's not a be-all, end-all for us."

I don't know, man. At least Zola had narrative. Get familiar with the original Skibidi Toilet below, since I guess this is what late-capitalist entertainment is going to be like from now on.