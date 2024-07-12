Pop-punk will go Disney on a new covers album arriving later this year, teased by Simple Plan's rocking rendition of "Can You Feel the Love Tonight."

Today, the house of mouse announced that some of the favourite alternative, rock and pop-punk bands of Mickey and friends will reimagine Disney classics for A Whole New Sound. A release date and complete list of bands involved have yet to be revealed.

For now, you can hear Simple Plan's "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" in the player below, arriving in a year when Disney's animated The Lion King is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

"We wanted to pay homage to Sir Elton John's original version while also adding our own style to it and making it sound fun and energetic," Simple Plan said of their punky reimagining of the 1994 song. "We're really stoked by how it turned out and we hope everyone will enjoy it.

"We grew up watching Disney movies with our families and now we get to enjoy them with our own kids, so it's pretty amazing to have been invited to be on this album."

In August and September, Simple Plan will support fellow canuck Avril Lavigne on her 2024 world tour, including select dates in Canada.