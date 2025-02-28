Neil Young is turning 80 this year, and he seems intent on putting out as much music as possible. This spring, he'll be chronicling his 2023 solo acoustic tour with a live album and concert film.

The film is called Coastal and will be in theatres for a single day on April 17 (with some additional screenings at select locations). The next day (April 18), the album Coastal: The Soundtrack will follow via his Neil Young Archives.

The film was directed by Young's wife, actor and filmmaker Daryl Hannah. According to a synopsis, "Coastal offers a glimpse behind the curtain of this unguarded iconoclast, as he navigates a return to the stage post-Covid — from his everyday observations on the bus to his candid, wry banter with his audience. The illuminating film also features songs rarely, if ever played live, performed in breathtakingly beautiful theatres."

Below, hear the Coastal version of "Vampire Blues." Below that, see the tracklist of the Coastal album, which emphasizes deep cuts over any major hits.

Get info about theatrical screenings of Coastal over at the film's website.



Coastal: The Soundtrack:

1. I'm the Ocean

2. Comes a Time

3. Love Earth

4. Prime of Life

5. Throw Your Hatred Down

6. Vampire Blues

7. When I Hold You in My Arms

8. Expecting to Fly

9. Song X

10. I Am a Child

11. Don't Forget Love