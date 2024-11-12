Jelly Roll has announced a headlining tour of Canada for spring 2025.

After making his Canadian debut this past summer, the artist born Jason DeFord will take recent album Beautifully Broken on a 12-date trek through the country in March.

Dates include stops in major markets like Toronto, Vancouver and Laval, as well as engagements in Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Ottawa, London and Quebec City.

Support at all dates comes from Josh Ross, Savannah Dexter and Brabo Gator. Find Jelly Roll's complete Canadian tour itinerary below.

Tickets for all dates go on sale to the general public this Friday (November 15) at 10 a.m. local time.

An artist presale opens today at 1 p.m. local time, and will be followed by additional presales. Further ticket and VIP package details are available via Jelly Roll's official website.

Beautifully Broken features collaborations with Wiz Khalifa, Machine Gun Kelly and Isley Juber on its standard edition, while its deluxe edition boasts work with Halsey, Keith Urban, Skylar Gray, Russ and Ernest.

In addition to being Jelly Roll's first No. 1 album in the US, Beautifully Broken debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Canadian Album Chart, and spent two weeks as the No. 1 country album in Canada.



Jelly Roll 2025 Tour Dates:

03/06 Victoria, BC - Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

03/08 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

03/11 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

03/13 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

03/15 Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre

03/16 Regina, SK - Brandt Centre

03/17 Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

03/21 Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

03/22 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

03/23 London, ON - Canada Life Place

03/25 Laval, QC - Bell Place

03/26 Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre