Jelly Roll has announced a headlining tour of Canada for spring 2025.
After making his Canadian debut this past summer, the artist born Jason DeFord will take recent album Beautifully Broken on a 12-date trek through the country in March.
Dates include stops in major markets like Toronto, Vancouver and Laval, as well as engagements in Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Ottawa, London and Quebec City.
Support at all dates comes from Josh Ross, Savannah Dexter and Brabo Gator. Find Jelly Roll's complete Canadian tour itinerary below.
Tickets for all dates go on sale to the general public this Friday (November 15) at 10 a.m. local time.
An artist presale opens today at 1 p.m. local time, and will be followed by additional presales. Further ticket and VIP package details are available via Jelly Roll's official website.
Beautifully Broken features collaborations with Wiz Khalifa, Machine Gun Kelly and Isley Juber on its standard edition, while its deluxe edition boasts work with Halsey, Keith Urban, Skylar Gray, Russ and Ernest.
In addition to being Jelly Roll's first No. 1 album in the US, Beautifully Broken debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Canadian Album Chart, and spent two weeks as the No. 1 country album in Canada.
Jelly Roll 2025 Tour Dates:
03/06 Victoria, BC - Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre
03/08 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
03/11 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
03/13 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
03/15 Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre
03/16 Regina, SK - Brandt Centre
03/17 Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
03/21 Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
03/22 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
03/23 London, ON - Canada Life Place
03/25 Laval, QC - Bell Place
03/26 Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre