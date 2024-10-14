Megan Thee Stallion has been through a lot, and done even more. In the last year alone, she has hosted the VMAs, released her first album as an independent artist, and made her acting debut in Dicks: The Musical. Now, she's set to chronicle her life onscreen in a new Prime Video documentary.

UPDATE (10/16, 12:22 p.m. ET): The first trailer for the documentary has been released, showing the artist born Megan Pete coping with both the loss of her mother and the Tory Lanez shooting. Check it out below.



Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words premieres on the streaming service on October 31 — just in time for Hottieween! With a runtime of nearly two hours, it was directed by Nneka Onuorah, who previously directed The Legend of the Underground and Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

"Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words offers unprecedented access to the multi-faceted woman behind the persona," reads a synopsis for the film. "Follow the Houston native's journey on the road to stardom as she tenaciously navigates fame, grief, pressure, and success. The documentary unpacks Megan's most vulnerable moments in a powerful way that allows fans to meet the real Megan Pete."

"I'm nervous and excited for yall to see it butttt it's finally here," the rapper wrote in an Instagram post sharing the news.