Keanu Reeves Joins 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' Cast

Humble cinematic heavyweight and known Alvvays fan Keanu Reeves may play bass in a band called Dogstar, but that's not the only pet he's drawing inspiration from in his art. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the actor is further beefing up the already star-studded cast of the Sonic the Hedgehog threequel due in theatres on December 20.

Reeves will be voicing the anti-Sonic character Shadow (created by Jim Carrey's Dr. Robotnik) — first introduced in the videos games with 2001's Sonic Adventure 2 — in the third instalment of the film franchise, following 2022's Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which filmed in British Columbia. He'll star alongside Carrey, Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba, Colleen O'Shaughnessey and James Marsden, with Jeff Fowler returning to direct.

The first Sonic the Hedgehog film was an unexpected box office breakout in 2020, grossing over $319 million USD globally. Having recently starred in John Wick: Chapter 4 and The Matrix: Resurrections, Reeves is currently preparing to release a novel based on his BRZRKR comic. He also has forthcoming roles in Aziz Ansari's Good Fortune and John Wick Presents: Ballerina.