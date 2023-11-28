Just for Laughs Vancouver starts this week! The 2024 edition of the annual comedy festival is set to take place from February 15 to 24 in venues across the city.
Confirmed performers in this year's lineup include Bill Burr, Ronny Chieng, Wanda Sykes, Ben Schwartz, Marlon Wayans, Bassem Youssef, Kathy Griffin, Nicole Byer, Bob the Drag Queen, Christina Pazsitzky, Tom Papa, Jessica Kirson, Patti Harrison, Che Durena, Justin Willman, Sooshi Mango, Carlos Ballarta, Big Jay Oakerson, Catherine Cohen, Chris Redd, Zarna Garg, Aparna Nancherla, Joel Kim Booster, Annie Lederman, Caroline Rhea, Andrea Jin, Mo Gilligan, Rafi Bastos, Chris Fleming, Chris Gethard, Emma Willmann, Jesus Trejo, Sydnee Washington, Aaron Chen, Nathan Macintosh, Leslie Liao, Mark Little, Josh Johnson, Tina Friml and Emil Wakim.
Furthermore, podcasting goes IRL with Peter Oldring and Pat Kelly's This Is That Live and Claire Parker and Ashley Hamilton's Celebrity Memoir Book Club, while Desi Comedy Fest showcases the funniest South Asian comedians, and Lewberger play the hits like "White People Taco Night."
Tickets are still available for select dates. See the JFL Vancouver website for more information.
Just for Laughs Vancouver Gets Bill Burr, Ben Schwartz, Ronny Chieng, Wanda Sykes for 2024
Nicole Byer, Kathy Griffin, Marlon Wayans, Chris Fleming, Catherine Cohen, Bob the Drag Queen and more will also perform
BY Megan LaPierrePublished Nov 28, 2023
Just for Laughs Vancouver starts this week! The 2024 edition of the annual comedy festival is set to take place from February 15 to 24 in venues across the city.
More Bill Burr
- Adam Sandler's 'Leo' Is Goofily Heartfelt
- 'Old Dads' Yells at Cloud
- Bill Burr to Play Canada on 2022 North American Tour