Trapped Under Ice, the hardcore punk band from Baltimore, once existed in almost no relation to iconic filmmaker John Waters, save that he shares their hometown and namesake. (Okay, maybe that's more in common than most.) However, the bridge between Trapped Under Ice and Waters was fully crossed over the weekend when the director attended the band's gig at Ottobar.

TUI played alongside Gridion, Firewalker and Polarview at the Baltimore institution on Saturday (December 28), and onlookers spotted Waters's unmistakable moustache as he took in the concert from the balcony while sporting a red turtleneck.

While this may seem like some kind of IRL Where's Waldo? situation, the filmmaker is actually a noted fan of hardcore music: he included multiple songs by the Locust on the soundtrack for his 1999 film Cecil B. Demented, and he also checked out Danish death metal band Undergang's concert at the Metro last year. Waters is simply a man of the local scene! A patron of the grimy arts!