Jeremy Allen White Wants to Do His Own Singing in Springsteen Film: "We're Gonna Try Our Best"

Back in March, it was reported that The Bear's Jeremy Allen White was in talks to play Bruce Springsteen in a film about the creation of Springsteen's seminal 1982 album Nebraska.

The film, called Deliver Me from Nowhere, will be written and directed by Scott Cooper and adapted from Warren Zanes's 2023 biography, Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska.

White's involvement has now been confirmed, and when asked if he'll be doing his own singing in the film during a recent red carpet interview with Variety, the actor replied, "We're gonna try. We're gonna try our best."

White also said that he hasn't met Springsteen yet, though they've "communicated a little bit through some other people," and that he's attempting to get into the Boss's head before meeting him officially.

"We've still got a few things, we've got some timing stuff to work out, and I'm trying to have a bit of my own process with it before meeting the man, too," he explained. "I wanna try to have an understanding, so when I meet him, I'll have a bit of confidence somewhere in me to stand there."

See the interview below.