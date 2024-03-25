Guillermo del Toro Lists His Favourite Toronto Bookstores

Guillermo del Toro really loves Toronto! The famed director has a home in Toronto and makes many of his projects in the city, where he's currently filming Frankenstein. Having raved about the movie store Vinegar Syndrome last week, he has now shared his favourite bookstore in the city.

The Oscar winner posted a selfie from Acadia Art & Rare Books, located on Queen Street East just off of Sherbourne. He wrote that he had browsed for more than an hour and "found some of the good stuff."

He then went on to list his favourite local bookstores, including Re: Reading, D & E Lake Ltd., the Monkeys Paw, Hollywood Canteen, Bakka-Phoenix Books, the Scribe Bookstore, Karol Krysik Books, BMV Books (specifically the Bloor location), Seekers Books and the Great Escape Book Store.

He also shouted out the Labyrinth, asking if it was still open (the physical locations in Toronto and Oakville have closed but it still operates as an online store.

Damn! The guy really knows his bookstores.