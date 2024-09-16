Just in time for Halloween, Guillermo del Toro, a noted fan of Toronto community theatre the Revue Cinema, will participate in a Q&A at a screening of his 2015 horror, Crimson Peak, on October 3.

The theatre announced the special showing earlier today, sharing that proceeds from the event will benefit fundraising efforts related to its upcoming renovations. The Q&A will be moderated by Canadian film director and screenwriter Vincenzo Natali.

As of press time, tickets for the special screening are sold out. Thankfully, the Revue still has plenty of programming through September and October leading into spooky season.

Del Toro has been a vocal supporter of the Revue in recent years, and especially since the theatre's recent landlord dispute. The Revue Film Society announced last week that it had secured a five-year lease after a summer in limbo.

Check out the Crimson Peak announcement below.