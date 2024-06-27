Eddie Vedder Covers "Save It for Later" for 'The Bear'

The Pearl Jam frontman has reworked the English Beat track

BY Sydney BrasilPublished Jun 27, 2024

The Bear's highly anticipated third season hit Disney+ last night, and Eddie Vedder has lent a cover to its soundtrack. The Pearl Jam frontman has shared his take on the English Beat's new wave classic, "Save It for Later."

It's a slower rendition of the track, with Vedder's unmistakable vocals up front and only guitars and a banjo backing. Don't worry, he didn't get rid of the saxophone solo. Listen to it below.

Season 2 of The Bear also had its fair share of musical moments — which is part of why Exclaim! gave a 10/10. Alongside Vedder's cover, Jennifer Castle has shared her soundtrack offering "Blowing Kisses." 

