"Known Cokeheads" Told Chet Hanks to "Chill" on His Drug Habit

Giving new meaning to "white boy summer," Chet Hanks has opened up about his past struggles with addiction in a new interview, sharing how "known cokeheads" were telling him to pump the brakes on his drug use.

Appearing on a recent episode of Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk podcast, the artist formerly known as Chet Haze laid things out plainly, telling the host, "The drug I had the most problem with was just f—ing coke, dude. I'm a f—ing cokehead, straight up."

Clarifying that he doesn't use the substance presently, Hanks likened the peak of his problems to one of the wildest white boys in history: Al Pacino's Scarface kingpin Tony Montana.

"You know when you go out to the clubs and there are people that are known cokeheads?" Hanks continued. "You might do a bump with them in the bathroom … I would go to coke with the cokeheads and they would be telling me like, 'Yo, chill bro. Just wait a second. Give it like 15 minutes.' I couldn't get enough of that s—."

Hanks, who has previously spoken at recovery events, now says of his "drug of choice," "It's terrible. It eats away [at you]. You just, like, wither away 'cause you can't eat, you can't sleep."

Hanks recently appeared in a trailer for MTV's The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets. You can watch his Raw Talk podcast appearance below, sharing his thoughts on cocaine just after the 50-minute mark.