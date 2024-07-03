Chet Hanks Clarifies "White Boy Summer" Is Not About White Supremacy

I can't believe you all forced him to do this. After he already explained what "white boy summer" really means in its 2021 year of inception!

For some, Chet Hanks's comedic stylings are simply too high-brow. Case in point: yesterday (July 2), the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism published a report about how Tom Hanks's son's song — and existential mission statement, which riffs on Megan Thee Stallion's "hot girl summer," Christian girl autumn, etc. — about being a white boy in the summertime became a "transnational hate campaign" among some online far-right extremist groups.

Now, the younger Hanks — artist, actor, Jamaican Patois-speaker, Winnipeg's public enemy — has taken to Instagram to clarify that white boy summer is not for you, racists.

"White boy summer was created to be fun, playful, and a celebration of fly white boys who love beautiful queens of every race," Hanks wrote in a statement. "Anything else that it has been twisted into to support any kind of hate or bigotry against any group of people is deplorable and I condemn it."

"I hope that we all can spread love to each other and treat each other with kindness and dignity," the foremost nepo baby added.

Just yesterday, Hanks shared how "known cokeheads" told him to "chill" on his drug habit when he appeared on Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk podcast. He's currently clean from the substance, so it's not that kind of white boy summer, either (although it is a BRAT summer for us 365 party girls bumpin' that).

While he may have likewise done an admirable job explaining the Drake/Kendrick beef to his father, Hanks has previously expressed anti-vax sentiments — which is so not in line with the effervescent vibes we're looking to facilitate this season. Anyway, it's gross that white boy summer got adopted by far-right extremists, but also not that surprising. See Hanks's response to the report below.