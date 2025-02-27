6

Running Point is Mindy Kaling's second Netflix series, following the hit Never Have I Ever. Whereas the latter focused on a teenager's coming-of-age story, the former turns its lens towards the high-stakes world of sports business. Kate Hudson stars as Isla Gordon following her unexpected promotion to the highest position of her family's business — owners of a less-than-stellar professional basketball team — after her eldest brother and reigning CEO, Cam (Justin Theroux), is forced to go to rehab.

Between her other brothers, Ness and Sandy (Scott MacArthur and Drew Tarver, respectively), who also hold executive positions on the team, and even some of the players themselves, not everyone is exactly on board with Isla as the new CEO, because of her gender and reputation as a former party girl. Isla, however, demonstrates an expert knowledge of the sport and keen instincts for business, proving to everyone that she is indeed worthy of the position. Not even the shocking discovery of a long-lost half-brother, Jackie (Fabrizio Guido), can stand in her way of taking her team to the championships.

Fans of Kaling's brand of comedy will enjoy Running Point. The cast is a who's-who of comedy all-stars, from Brenda Song (who, coming off the heels of The Last Showgirl, is having a really solid year so far) to Max Greenfield of New Girl fame, all of whom elevate even the smallest roles to something that makes viewers want to see more. The series also offers a healthy balance of humour and heart, with family love and dynamics at the centre, so even those unfamiliar (or uninterested) in business or basketball aren't left entirely rudderless. Even the jokes, when they do hit their mark, can be sharp.

That being said, the series runs the same plays as Kaling's other notable shows. Like The Mindy Project, The Sex Lives of College Girls and Never Have I Ever, Running Point follows a complicated woman as she embarks on a new chapter in her life that will effectively test her ability to balance both personal responsibilities and professional ambitions. She's supported by a team of sidekicks whose personalities range from quirky and stupid, but always lovable, to callous and grumpy, but redeemably soft and caring. And, of course, a bevy of conventionally attractive — and, it goes without saying, shirtless — men exist in her orbit to provide the perfect mix of horny and humorous.

It's hard to ignore the air of been-there-done-that — even the "Girl Boss" talking points feel overplayed and, in truth, so 10 years ago. This certainly makes for an easy watch, which may be Netflix's goal, but it's a waste of talent. Hudson, as always, is magnetic on screen, bringing a light and edge to Isla, in spite of the recycled material she's given. Even a losing team has an MVP, and it's undeniably her.