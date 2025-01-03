Every tongue that rises against Glee shall fall. After slandering Glee's Christmas episode "Extraordinary Merry Christmas" and calling it the "worst" episode of the show she had ever seen, Chappell Roan shared a video on her TikTok account where she gets a slushy to the face.

In the video, Roan plays the part of Kurt Hummel, portrayed by Chris Colfer in the series. She lip-syncs into a microphone, "You know what does take some courage? Standing up and singing about something. So here's a message for everyone that reads your blog: Next time, instead of posting an anonymous comment online, say what you have to say to my face." Just like Kurt in the original Glee scene, Roan is hit in the face with a slushy.

Slushy-gate comes after Roan shared a series of Instagram posts on Christmas Eve about her Glee hot take on an account (now private) run by herself and her creative director Ramisha Sattar. "I am turning it off. I hate it. Next," Roan joked at the camera in the original post.

The singer shared an apology shortly after in a new video, "This is my apology video for the Gleeks that I offended. I am so sorry. I love every episode of Glee, and I love Kurt and Blaine."

Roan and Sattar shared a photo of Roan, post-slushy, on the account. Watch the video below.