'Black Mirror' Returns for Season 7 in 2025

As if the dystopia we're living in wasn't enough, Netflix has announced that Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror will return for Season 7 in 2025!

The seventh instalment in the sci-fi anthology series is already in production, with six new episodes set to arrive on the streamer next year. One of those will be a sequel to the Star Trek-inspired Season 4 episode, "USS Callister," which stars Jesse Plemmons as shut-in programmer Robert Daly who creates a not-at-all-concerning simulated reality to serve as a Captain Kirk-esque figure to a crew of his co-workers.

Thus far, very little information has been provided about the sequel or any of the other episode's plots or casting decisions, but apparently the USS Callister crew's "problems are just beginning." Ominous.

The sixth season of Black Mirror premiered last summer, starring the likes of Michael Cera, Salma Hayek Pinault, Annie Murphy, Aaron Paul and Rory Culkin.

Watch the teaser trailer for Season 7, which sees creator Brooker return to executive-produce alongside Annabel Jones and Jessica Rhoades, below.