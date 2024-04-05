The Hot Priest Wants You to Touch Grass

Fleabag ended in 2019, and Andrew Scott — who won chastity-belted hearts as the infamous Hot Priest — has clearly moved on with the likes of His Dark Materials, All of Us Strangers, and now starring in the new Netflix series Ripley. However, some fans of the Phoebe Waller-Bridge series really haven't, and Scott is begging them to "do something better with [their] lives."

As one of the horsemen of the Irish actor apocalypse and Zara-wearing Hobbits of the Shire, saying that Scott has become something of a sex symbol is a grand understatement (and Fleabag was a great, heart-crushing show). But the world continues to spin, and we must with it — or so the actor recommends to the fans still torn up over the series finishing after just two seasons.

At the Ripley premiere, Entertainment Weekly asked Scott if he had a message for the people who were still re-watching the show, and his advice was simple: "Go out and get some fresh air," the actor said. "Stop watching; stop crying in your room with the curtains closed. Do something better with your life."

He added, laughing, "It's a great show, we all love it, but come on now — pull yourself together, open the curtains, and get outside."

I know you love him, but it'll pass.