There have been so many horrifying allegations levelled against Marilyn Manson (a.k.a. Brian Warner) over the past few years that I'm not even going to bother linking all of them. The abuse that Manson has been accused of is wide-ranging and stomach-turning, and a new docuseries called Marilyn Manson: Unmasked is set to detail the entire affair.

Airing on British television network Channel 4 from Tuesday, January 14, through Thursday, January 16, the series promises to unveil "the shocking story of one of rock music's most polarizing figures." Episode 1 is said to follow Warner's creation of his Manson persona and rise to fame, while the second episode, called "Allegations of Abuse," will dive into the accusations levelled against Warner. The third episode is expected to deal with the fallout from the multiple allegations and ensuing legal cases.

Evan Rachel Wood, Manson's most famous accuser and the person who set off the snowball of accusations, is set to give her own side of the story in the docuseries, which is a reassuring inclusion.

The series will be available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV and Paramount+ following its initial run. Check out the trailer below.



