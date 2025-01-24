Charli XCX is set to star in an A24 movie, The Moment.

It's the feature directorial debut of photographer Aidan Zamiri, who co-wrote the screenplay with Bertie Brandes based on an original idea by Charli XCX herself. Charli will produce it through her new production company Studio365.

Charli's buddy A. G. Cook will compose the score. Per Variety, David Hinojosa is also producing, with Brandon Creed, Mikey Schwartz-Wright and Zach Nutman as executive producers.

This is the latest of a string of upcoming acting roles from Charli, who's making a major push into films. She will appear alongside Emma Corrin in the period fantasy 100 Nights of Hero, in Daniel Goldhaber's horror film Faces of Death, in the Olivia Wilde-starring erotic thriller I Want Your Sex, in the star-studded action comedy Sacrifice with Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Evans, in the thriller The Gallerist starring Natalie Portman and Jenna Ortega, and as one-third of a love triangle in Erupcja. She also has a guest role as herself in A24's upcoming Prime Video series Overcompensating.