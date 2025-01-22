If you're like me, you succumbed to the first few seasons of Love Is Blind in the throes of the pandemic, only to fall off when you realized there are only so many times you can watch people with no emotional intelligence say "Communication is key." If not, then great news! The show has been renewed for Seasons 9 and 10 before its eighth even airs.

For those who haven't had the pleasure, Love Is Blind is the show where strangers meet in pods where they can only hear each other's voices, and must agree to marry within days without ever seeing each other; a wild enough concept on its own, even if you don't already know that Netflix has a mass portal for all its reality show contestant submissions. At least sorting through the worst possible marriage candidates makes for good entertainment?

To revitalize the show in its ninth and tenth seasons, I propose they add queer people to the mix like they did in the only watchable season of The Ultimatum. If I wanted to observe a bunch of delusional straight people with bad filler, I could just go to any mid-sized city within an hour's radius of Toronto — at least the characters there aren't (allegedly) being deprived of food and sleep against their will!

If you don't have hate in your heart (read: are still into watching probable Republicans find love), Season 8 of Love Is Blind premieres February 14, obviously. Watch the trailer for it below.