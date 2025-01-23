Having delayed the announcement due to the L.A. wildfires, the Academy has now announced who is nominated for Oscars this year.
The musical crime film Emilia Pérez leads the pack with 13 nominations. Other notable nominees include The Brutalist (10 nominations), Wicked (10 nominations), A Complete Unknown (eight nominations), Conclave (eight nominations), Anora (six nominations) and The Substance (five nominations).
Unfortunately, Canada's submission for the Best International Film category — the excellent Universal Language — didn't make it.
See the full nominees below. The Oscars take place on March 2.
Best Picture
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I'm Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Best Director
Sean Baker (Anora)
Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)
James Mangold (A Complete Unknown)
Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)
Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)
Mikey Madison (Anora)
Demi Moore (The Substance)
Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here)
Best Actor
Adrian Brody (The Brutalist)
Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)
Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)
Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)
Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)
Best Cinematography
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu
Best Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
Best Sound
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Film Editing
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Peréz
Wicked
Best Production Design
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Animated Feature Film
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best International Feature Film
I'm Still Here (Brazil)
The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)
Emilia Pérez (France)
The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)
Flow (Latvia)
Best Documentary Short Film
Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Best Documentary Feature Film
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat
Sugarcane
Best Original Song
El Mal (Emilia Pérez)
The Journey (The Six Triple Eight)
Like a Bird (Sing Sing)
Mi Camino (Emilia Pérez)
Never Too Late (Elton John: Never Too Late)
Best Supporting Actress
Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)
Ariana Grande (Wicked)
Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)
Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)
Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)
Best Original Screenplay
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
Best Adapted Screenplay
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Best Animated Short Film
Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
Best Live Action Short Film
Alien
Anuja
I'm Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Would Not Remain Silent
Best Original Score
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
Best Costume Design
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Supporting Actor
Yura Borisov (Anora)
Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)
Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)
Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)
Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)