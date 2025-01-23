Here Are the 2025 Oscar Nominations

'Emilia Pérez' leads with 13 nominations, while 'Wicked' and 'The Brutalist' each have 10

BY Alex HudsonPublished Jan 23, 2025

Having delayed the announcement due to the L.A. wildfires, the Academy has now announced who is nominated for Oscars this year.

The musical crime film Emilia Pérez leads the pack with 13 nominations. Other notable nominees include The Brutalist (10 nominations), Wicked (10 nominations), A Complete Unknown (eight nominations), Conclave (eight nominations), Anora (six nominations) and The Substance (five nominations).

Unfortunately, Canada's submission for the Best International Film category — the excellent Universal Language — didn't make it.

See the full nominees below. The Oscars take place on March 2.

Best Picture

Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I'm Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked

Best Director

Sean Baker (Anora)
Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)
James Mangold (A Complete Unknown)
Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)
Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)
Mikey Madison (Anora)
Demi Moore (The Substance)
Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here)

Best Actor

Adrian Brody (The Brutalist)
Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)
Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)
Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)
Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot

Best Film Editing

Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Peréz
Wicked

Best Production Design

The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked

Best Animated Feature Film

Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot

Best International Feature Film

I'm Still Here (Brazil)
The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)
Emilia Pérez (France)
The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)
Flow (Latvia)

Best Documentary Short Film

Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Best Documentary Feature Film

Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat
Sugarcane

Best Original Song

El Mal (Emilia Pérez)
The Journey (The Six Triple Eight)
Like a Bird (Sing Sing)
Mi Camino (Emilia Pérez)
Never Too Late (Elton John: Never Too Late)

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)
Ariana Grande (Wicked)
Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)
Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)
Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)

Best Original Screenplay

Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance

Best Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing

Best Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!

Best Live Action Short Film

Alien
Anuja
I'm Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Would Not Remain Silent

Best Original Score

The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov (Anora)
Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)
Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)
Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)
Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)

