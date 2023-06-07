Just for Laughs Toronto Announces Initial 2023 Lineup with Andrew Schulz, Leslie Jones, Jonathan Van Ness

Once known as JFL42, the comedy festival now simply called Just for Laughs Toronto has announced the first slate of performers on its 2023 lineup, running at venues throughout the city from September 21 to 30.
Currently confirmed performers include Andrew Schulz, Leslie Jones, Jonathan Van Ness, Nicole Byer, Marlon Wayans, Ronny Chieng, Ron Funches, Patti Harrison, Chris Redd, Neal Brennan, Michelle Wolf, Mark Forward, Rory Scovel, Joe DeRosa, Dulcé Sloan, Jessica Kirkson, Sam Morril, Tom Papa, Jim Norton, Michelle Buteau, Joanne McNally, Drew Lynch and more.
Live podcast appearances include Office Ladies (a.k.a. Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey of The Office), Bad Dates with Jameela Jamil and Giggly Squad.
There will also be a screening of Napoleon Dynamite followed by a moderated discussion with cast members Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Efren Ramirez (Pedro) and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico). Carolyn Taylor of Baroness Von Sketch will screen her upcoming Crave series I Have Nothing.
See all of the currently announced artists in the poster below.
Pass presales will begin today at noon before going on sale to the general public on Friday (June 9) at noon. Also on Friday, Andrew Schultz tickets will go on sale.
