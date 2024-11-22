This year's edition of Montreal's flagship Just for Laughs comedy festival — as well as its Toronto iteration — were cancelled after its parent company Groupe Juste pour rire inc. filed for creditor protection to begin formal restructuring under Canada's Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act. In June, Quebec entertainment firm ComediHa! acquired Juste pour rire, Just for Laughs, ZooFest, ComedyPro, and the Gags, as well as the audiovisual catalogue — and consequently, the Montreal JFL festival is now able to return in 2025.

Presented by the acquisitor, newly rebranded as Just for Entertainment Group, in partnership with Loto-Quebec, Just for Laughs Montreal will take place from July 16 to 27 next year. It will also include the return of the ComedyPRO conference.

"This irreplaceable support from Loto-Quebec consolidates our position as a leader in the comedy industry and allows us to prepare a memorable edition for 2025. Loto-Quebec is a key partner in our mission: to make the world laugh, everywhere, and especially in Montreal," Sylvain Parent-Bédard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Just for Laughs, said in a statement.

French programming head Josée Charland added, "This partnership promises a rich, exclusive, and diverse program, especially designed to bring families and friends together in a spirit of joy and conviviality. Thanks to the support of Loto-Quebec, we will be offering a program combining stand-up comedy, visual comedy, musical comedy, interactive shows and free outdoor events to provide memorable and unique moments for over a million festivalgoers."

There's no word yet on the fate of the Toronto iteration of the fest, but Just for Laughs Vancouver — which was still able to be presented this year — is scheduled for February 13 to 22, as well as a Quebec edition for August 6 to 17, according to the JFL website.