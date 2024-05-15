Hip-Hop
PARTYNEXTDOOR Adds Toronto Show to North American Tour
PUBLISHED May 15, 2024
PARTYNEXTDOOR has LP4 — with that very suggestive cover art — in the ether, and now, the Toronto-born musician has announced that he's...
NxWorries Get Snoop Dogg for Soulful, Slow-Burning "FromHere"
PUBLISHED May 14, 2024
Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge are weeks away from sharing their second album as NxWorries, and the duo have enlisted Snoop Dogg and October...
NAV Pays Homage to His Hometown on Upcoming Album 'On My Way 2 Rexdale'
PUBLISHED May 14, 2024
NAV is tapping back into his roots for his upcoming eighth studio LP On My Way 2 Rexdale, which is due out this summer via the Weeknd's XO...
Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Drake Diss Tops Billboard Hot 100
PUBLISHED May 13, 2024
Kendrick Lamar has the fourth Billboard No. 1 Song of his career, and his second of 2024, with latest Drake diss track "Not Like Us."...
Childish Gambino Announces World Tour, Re-Releases '3.15.20' as 'Atavista'
PUBLISHED May 13, 2024
When Childish Gambino released '3.15.20,' it was — you guessed it — right as the pandemic was hitting. Donald Glover's hip-hop project put...
Drake Asks News Helicopters to Please Stop Flying Above His Toronto Mansion
PUBLISHED May 12, 2024
It's been a disastrous week for Drake, who lost his rap feud with Kendrick Lamar and then had his home seemingly targeted with a drive-by...
Take a Chance on Megan Thee Stallion's "BOA," You Stupid Ho
PUBLISHED May 10, 2024
The crossover event of the century has dawned on us today (May 10) as hot girl Megan Thee Stallion has sampled Gwen Stefani's "What You...
Police Apprehend Another Intruder at Drake's Mansion Following Shooting
PUBLISHED May 10, 2024
Things turned violent amid the rap beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake earlier this week when a member of the Torontonian's security team...