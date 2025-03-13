The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) has announced Canadian trailblazer Anne Murray as the recipient of the 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award at this year's upcoming JUNO Awards.

Presented by the National Arts Centre/Centre National des Arts, Anne Murray is the most-awarded JUNO artist in history. Credited as a trailblazer in pop, country and contemporary music, Murray has paved the way for artists like Céline Dion, Shania Twain, k.d. lang, Alanis Morissette and Sarah McLachlan, and has sold over 55 million albums worldwide. Her music resonates across generations, and she will be the first artist recipient of this honour following the JUNO Award's namesake Pierre Juneau's award in 1989.

"Canada's National Arts Centre has been honoured to support countless Canadian performing artists from the beginning of their careers to the international stage, including this year's honouree, Anne Murray," President and CEO of the National Arts Centre Christopher Deacon shared.

In addition to JUNOfest, CARAS has also announced new additions to JUNO Week, including the JUNO Comedy Show on March 27 with Ola Dada, Courtney Gilmour, Debra DiGiovanni and more. The JUNO Songwriters' Circle on March 28 will feature performances from Alexander Stewart, Dylan Sinclair, Elisapie and Nemahsis, and the JUNO Stories from the Studio will include panelists Aaron Paris, Akeel Henry and Boi-1da.

New performers to the JUNOS' stage lineup have also been announced. Joining host Michael Bublé will be Elisapie, Jonita Gandhi, Maestro Fresh Wes, Dre Ngozi and Roxanne Bruneau, and BC artists bbno$, Peach Pit, Chani Nattan, Inderpal Moga, Jazzy B and GMINXR. Murray will also make a special appearance.

Presenters at the awards include Joel and Benji Madden of Good Charlotte, who will be introducing Sum 41's induction to the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Jessie Reyez will present Boi-1da with the International Achievement Awards, and the Beaches will present TikTok JUNO Fan Choice. The JUNOS have also tapped actors Allan Hawco and Anna Lamb to present during the broadcast.

Tickets for the 54th annual JUNO Awards are available now. Canada's biggest night in music will take place March 30 at Vancouver's Rogers Arena.