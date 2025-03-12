South Korean singer-songwriter, rapper and actor BIBI has announced her first-ever global tour, which will bring her to Canada for a single stop in Toronto this spring.

BIBI's first world tour kicks off with a three-night stand in Seoul from May 16 through 18. She'll make her way to North America at the outset of the following month, swiftly thereafter embarking on a lone venture to Canada to perform at Toronto's Great Canadian Casino Resort on June 5.

From there, the artist will continue making the rounds in the US until the end of June. She'll play more overseas shows in August, September and October, wrapping things up with a stint on the road in Australia.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 19 at 10 a.m. local time. Find the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming shows with Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

BIBI 2025 Tour Dates:

05/16 Seoul, South Korea - Olympic Hall

05/17 Seoul, South Korea - Olympic Hall

05/18 Seoul, South Korea - Olympic Hall

06/03 Chicago, IL - The Auditorium

06/05 Toronto, ON - The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto

06/07 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

06/10 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

06/12 Washington, D.C. - The Theater at MGM National Harbor

06/15 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

06/17 Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall

06/19 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

06/22 Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

06/24 Oakland, CA - Paramount Theatre Oakland

06/26 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

08/03 Hong Kong, China

08/09 Bangkok, Thailand

08/23 Singapore, Singapore

09/16 Osaka, Japan

09/18 Tokyo, Japan

09/19 Tokyo, Japan

09/21 Fukuoka, Japan

10/04 Taipei, Taiwan

10/15 Auckland, New Zealand

10/18 Melbourne, Australia

10/21 Sydney, Australia

10/23 Brisbane, Australia