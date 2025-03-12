South Korean singer-songwriter, rapper and actor BIBI has announced her first-ever global tour, which will bring her to Canada for a single stop in Toronto this spring.
BIBI's first world tour kicks off with a three-night stand in Seoul from May 16 through 18. She'll make her way to North America at the outset of the following month, swiftly thereafter embarking on a lone venture to Canada to perform at Toronto's Great Canadian Casino Resort on June 5.
From there, the artist will continue making the rounds in the US until the end of June. She'll play more overseas shows in August, September and October, wrapping things up with a stint on the road in Australia.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 19 at 10 a.m. local time. Find the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming shows with Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.
BIBI 2025 Tour Dates:
05/16 Seoul, South Korea - Olympic Hall
05/17 Seoul, South Korea - Olympic Hall
05/18 Seoul, South Korea - Olympic Hall
06/03 Chicago, IL - The Auditorium
06/05 Toronto, ON - The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto
06/07 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
06/10 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
06/12 Washington, D.C. - The Theater at MGM National Harbor
06/15 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
06/17 Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall
06/19 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
06/22 Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater
06/24 Oakland, CA - Paramount Theatre Oakland
06/26 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
08/03 Hong Kong, China
08/09 Bangkok, Thailand
08/23 Singapore, Singapore
09/16 Osaka, Japan
09/18 Tokyo, Japan
09/19 Tokyo, Japan
09/21 Fukuoka, Japan
10/04 Taipei, Taiwan
10/15 Auckland, New Zealand
10/18 Melbourne, Australia
10/21 Sydney, Australia
10/23 Brisbane, Australia