film
'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' Is Satisfying Bonus Footage for 'Fury Road' Fans
Directed by George Miller
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
To bring the everyone up to top speed: 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road rebooted the flawless Mad Max trilogy from the '80s, and the latest instal...
Célion Dion Will Do Anything to Return to the Stage in First Documentary Trailer
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
After setting its premiere date last month, 'I Am: Céline Dion' — the Irene Taylor-directed Prime Video documentary about the singer's...
'The Garfield Movie' Is as Mundane as Mondays
Directed by Mark Dindal
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Garfield is an uncomplicated character. He likes what he likes (lasagna, sarcasm, his teddy bear Pookie, and, begrudgingly, Jon and Odie),...
Here’s 'The Witcher' That No One Asked For
PUBLISHED May 22, 2024
Despite multiple reassurances that Henry Cavill would definitely not be returning to play Geralt of Rivia in the fourth season of Netflix's...
Hot Docs to Close Temporarily Due to "Urgent Financial Challenges"
PUBLISHED May 22, 2024
Following the en-masse exit of 10 programmers ahead of the 2024 iteration of the film festival, Hot Docs — Canada's largest documentary...
Matthew Perry's Death Under Criminal Investigation
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) have launched a criminal investigation into the death of...
Eminem Executive-Produced Piracy Docuseries 'How Music Got Free' Gets First Trailer
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
Eminem may be teasing a new album and/or the death of Slim Shady, but alongside LeBron James, he has also executive-produced a new...
Pixar Lays Off 14 Percent of Workforce
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
As of today, Pixar has laid off 14 percent of its workforce, 'Variety' reports. Approximately 175 staffers were let go from the animation...