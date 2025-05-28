Real fans of The White Lotus know that creator Mike White was the runner-up of Season 37 of Survivor, and it shows. Now, the fan-favourite contestant is returning to the cult-followed reality game show for its golden season.

Led with the tagline "In the Hands of the Fans," Season 50 of Survivor boasts an entirely returning cast, including two unnamed contestants from Season 49, which has yet to premiere. The show's 50th iteration will start filming in Fiji next month and is scheduled to air in February 2026.

Beyond White, the season features the following contestants: Colby Donaldson, Aubrey Bracco, Cirie Fields, Ozzy Lusth, Kamilla Karthigesu, Kyle Fraser, Rick Devens, Joseph Hunter, Jonathan Young, Jenna Lewis-Dougherty, Genevieve Mushaluk, Emily Flippen, Dee Valladares, Christian Hubicki, Charlie Davis, Chrissy Hofbeck, Benjamin "Coach" Wade and Angelina Keeley.

A promotional video of host Jeff Probst announcing the cast says White is in between filming seasons of The White Lotus, so don't hold your breath if you think Season 4 is coming soon. In the meantime, revisit our 9/10 review of The White Lotus Season 3.