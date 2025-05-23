7

Disney's latest live-action adaptation heads to Hawaii with Lilo & Stitch delivering a genuinely heartwarming and emotionally resonant experience, particularly for its target audience. While adult viewers might find its pacing a little deliberate at times, the film successfully captures the beloved spirit of the original while offering a fresh and modern spin for new audiences, ensuring that the magic of 'ohana endures.

The film opens with Stitch, an alien being exiled from his planet, crash landing into Earth on Hawaii. While Stitch is navigating his new-found planet, six-year-old Lilo (Maia Kealoha) explores the ocean all by herself. She has no friends and always causing chaos, with her schoolmates labelling her as "weird."

After the death of their parents, all Lilo has is her sister Nani (Sydney Elizebeth Agudon), who tries to make ends meet by working while also caring for her sister as their social worker, Mrs. Kekoa (Tia Carrere), makes the rounds.

All Lilo wishes for is a friend, that is, until she finds Stitch at an animal shelter. He morphs into an adorable pet so that he can be adopted and the two go on a journey of their own to learn a little about friendship and family. Meanwhile, Stitch's planet sends two aliens to track him down, and as they descend on Earth, the two assume the physical form of humans (played by Billy Magnussen and Zach Galifianakis).

The undisputed heart of the film beats in the powerful bond between sisters Lilo and Nani. Kealoha and Agudon bring to life this core relationship, which was also vital to the original, with remarkable depth and authenticity in the live-action adaptation. Newcomer Kealoha is simply incredible as Lilo, radiating warmth, personality and an infectious charm that makes her instantly lovable and carries the film with delightful energy.

Equally captivating, Agudon truly shines in a role granted even more complexity than in the 2002 animated classic. The film beautifully portrays the immense responsibilities and love inherent in her role as a sister and caretaker, making her struggles and sacrifices deeply relatable and powerfully portrayed.

Stitch himself continues to be as adorable as ever, and the CGI work is nicely done, allowing him to blend seamlessly into the Hawaiian landscape. However, the film stumbles slightly in Stitch's emotional arc. His pivotal transition from mischievous pest to beloved family member feels rushed and underdeveloped. A more gradual and nuanced portrayal of his bonding with Lilo would have strengthened this crucial aspect of the story.

The addition of Magnussen and Galifianakis's aliens, Agent Pleakley and Dr. Jumba Jookiba, respectively, do provide comic relief with the physical comedy, but their storyline often drags and at times feel largely unnecessary. They prove to be the weakest link in the narrative, shifting focus from the more compelling family drama.

The film cleverly weaves in fan favourite nods, including cameos from original voice cast members Tia Carrere and Jason Scott Lee, both given new roles that smartly keep them in the family trove.

For those seeking the polish and narrative strength of other Disney live-action remakes like Jon Favreau's The Lion King or David Lowery's Pete's Dragon, this adaptation might feel a bit slow and lacking in certain areas. However, Lilo & Stitch serves as a testament to the enduring power of 'ohana that will leave many feeling warm and fuzzy. It's a heartwarming watch, especially for younger audiences who will undoubtedly connect with its themes of family and belonging, and the bundle of fur, Stitch. The film stands tall in its earnest emotional core and charming performances.