'Stax: Soulsville, U.S.A.' Is More Than Just a Music History Lesson
Directed by Jamila Wignot
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
The history of American music cannot be told without Memphis, TN. The likes of B.B. King, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley could all be found...
Here's Chet Hanks Explaining the Drake/Kendrick Feud to Tom Hanks
PUBLISHED May 20, 2024
Anyone who has been following Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud in the past couple months has probably had to explain the whole ordeal to...
Jeremy Renner Reflects on Near-Death Accident as He Returns to Work: "I Even Broke My Taint"
PUBLISHED May 20, 2024
On New Year's Day 2023, Jeremy Renner was nearly killed in a snowplow accident, when he was run over by a huge snowcat. Now that he's...
'Hit Man' Oughta Be a Hit, Man
Directed by Richard Linklater
PUBLISHED May 20, 2024
I had mixed feelings after hearing that Netflix had purchased Richard Linklater's 'Hit Man' coming out of TIFF last year: thrilled that a...
'Saturday Night Live' Ended Season 49 Energetically, Despite Sabrina Carpenter's Decaf Performance
May 18, 2024
PUBLISHED May 19, 2024
A strong and memorable Saturday Night Live season ended with a funny and solid finale. Jake Gyllenhaal was a dedicated and great host, whil...
'Squid Game' Star Lee Jung-jae Reveals Season 2 Release Date
PUBLISHED May 16, 2024
Over two years on from learning Hwang Dong-hyuk's 'Squid Game' would be getting a second season at Netflix, its star has shared when the...
'IF' Only This Film Knew Whether It Was for Kids or Adults
Directed by John Krasinski
PUBLISHED May 16, 2024
Picking up where the 'Toy Story' and 'Monsters, Inc.' franchises left off, John Krasinski's latest directorial effort brings to life the...
'I Saw the TV Glow' and It Was a Bit Dim
Directed by Jane Schoenbrun
PUBLISHED May 16, 2024
In her second narrative feature, Jane Schoenbrun answers the question, "What happens when TV fandom goes too far?" However...