Remember that week in June two years ago when we were all obsessed with whether or not those four rich people were going to implode at the wreck of the Titanic? If your internet event attention span isn't what it used to be, don't worry — Netflix has you covered.

The streamer has released a trailer for a documentary on everyone's favourite PS2 controller-helmed submersible, called TITAN: The OceanGate Disaster. Per the trailer, it'll follow CEO Stockton Rush's motives for reinstating "luxury" voyages to the ocean-floor wreck. It certainly paints Rush as someone obsessed with wealth and fame. Watch it below.

"The film … critiques a segment of society who believe the rules don't apply to them, and feel well within their rights to break them in the name of something greater," director Mark Monroe told Tudum. "The greatest tragedy, and what I hope audiences come to understand, is how this disaster was completely avoidable."

TITAN hits Netflix on June 11.