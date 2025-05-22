7

From the rousing opening number to the sombre close, Starwalker brings audiences a joy and light we all desperately need right now. Corey Payette's latest opens the world of drag in a musical drama brimming with punchy songs, tender performances and wondrously dry comedic elements.

Dilan Chiblow as Star serves as our guide into the House of Borealis, a drag house they come upon after meeting Levi (Jeffrey Follis), a connection made on Grindr. With the assistance of Levi, their fellow drag sisters and of course, Mother (Stewart Adam McKensy), Star finds the community their soul needed without even knowing it.

Payette, who directed, wrote and produced the film, as well as composing the music, brings Star's story to life through sequences and musical set pieces reminiscent of the best '90s music videos had to offer — a particular favourite being "Bothered," which brought to mind the vibe of George Michael's "Freedom!'90" and attitude of peak Madonna. Similarly, Payette and directors of photography Ian Mrozewski and Parham Banafsheh offer a discerning eye to the filming of Starwalker, providing warmth and richness to the moments showing the group completely in their element; contrasting with bleak coldness when their world comes crashing down.

Chiblow and Follis drive the film with strong footing, while McKensy delivers a grand turn that's equal parts fabulous, fragile and forceful. What makes the world of Starwalker so complete is the tremendous ensemble that surrounds the movie's leads, in particular Jason Sakaki shines as Sissy, the fiercely protective sister with Mother's, and the House of Borealis's, best interest at heart.

Payette's gentle and rapturously heartwarming film captures the kinship and security drag as an art form can afford everyone. As our neighbours south of the border continue to fight for the rights of queer and trans individuals to simply exist, films like Starwalker not only provide a space for those communities to express themselves fully and truly in all their nuance and complexities, they also serve as a beacon of hope.

The Inside Out Toronto 2SLGBTQ+ Film Festival runs from May 23 to June 1, 2025. Find details about tickets over at the festival's website.