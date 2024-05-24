film
Ontario YouTuber Drank His Own Sweat with 'Dune' Replica Filtering Suit
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
There are places where drinking your own sweat is a necessary measure — for example, the 'Dune' fictional desert planet of Arrakis...
Watch the First Trailer for 'The Bear' Season 3
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
FX has dropped the first trailer for 'The Bear' Season 3, set to premiere June 27 on Disney+ in Canada. In it, Carmy (Jeremy Allen-White)...
Morgan Spurlock, Director of 'Super Size Me,' Dead at 53
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
Morgan Spurlock, the documentary filmmaker known for taking on McDonald's with 2004's Super Size Me, has died at the age of 53 due to cance...
The Beach Boys' Disney+ Doc Is a Puff Piece That Skips the Interesting Bits
Directed by Frank Marshall and Thom Zimny
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
The Beach Boys were one of the definitive pop groups of the '60s, but while their surviving peers are stadium superstars, the Beach Boys...
Amy Poehler Was Covered in Spaghetti on the Cover of a Yo La Tengo CD Single
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Nobody's asking what my favourite Yo La Tengo album is; but if you were, I'd probably say 'And Then Nothing Turned Itself Inside-Out.' The ...
'Babes' Takes Baby Steps Toward Comedy Gold
Directed by Pamela Adlon
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Ahead of a promotional screening of Babes in Toronto, co-writer and star Ilana Glazer made a surprise appearance and spoke about the pride...
Hank Azaria Forms Bruce Springsteen Cover Band
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
After getting a taste for the music industry in his role on 'The Idol,' Hank Azaria has announced that he'll do the same in real life with...
Matty Matheson's Michelin Guide Toronto Restaurant Announces Permanent Closure
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Matty Matheson's award-winning Mexican restaurant Fonda Balam will close its doors for good next month after three years in Toronto's...