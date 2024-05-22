Festival
Hot Docs to Close Temporarily Due to "Urgent Financial Challenges"
PUBLISHED May 22, 2024
Following the en-masse exit of 10 programmers ahead of the 2024 iteration of the film festival, Hot Docs — Canada's largest documentary...
Five Must-See Acts at the 2024 Calgary Folk Music Festival
PUBLISHED May 22, 2024
Each summer, Prince's Island Park hosts the Calgary Folk Music Festival — an event that's going strong more than four decades since it was...
At FIMAV, Nate Wooley's Columbia Icefield Welcomed the Melt
Carré 150, May 19
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
Trumpeter Nate Wooley's Columbia Icefield project began in 2019, when he assembled a group of musicians to help interpret his compositions...
Joëlle Léandre, Mat Maneri and Craig Taborn Were a Force at FIMAV
Carré 150, May 18
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
There are a couple of clear ways to impress in the world of improvised music, especially in the context of a festival where a large portion...
The Bill Orcutt Guitar Quartet Brought Total Unity to FIMAV
Centre des Congrès, May 18
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
Saturday's schedule at FIMAV leaned toward an extensive suite of improvised musical forms. At the hinge point of the day came the Bill Orcu...
Five Unique Must-See Experiences at River & Sky Festival 2024
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
The annual River & Sky Music/Camping Festival is returning to Field, ON, from July 17 to 21 this summer and, although organizers have ...
Five Must-See Acts at British Columbia's Forest Echoes Music Festival 2024
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
Taking place from June 28 to 30 on a pristine 20-acre property in Cultus Lake, a freshwater backwoods paradise near Chilliwack, BC, Forest...
Splendide Abysse Made a Big Splash at FIMAV
Carré 150, May 17
PUBLISHED May 20, 2024
On a day that saw splashy and attention-grabbing shows by international veterans like Joshua Abrams's Natural Information Society from Chic...