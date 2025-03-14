It's been a particularly long winter this time around, so we need Toronto's DIY music and arts festival Long Winter more than ever. Thankfully, the all-ages, pay-what-you-can event returns to celebrate the thaw with us on March 21 at St. Anne's Parish Hall.

UPDATE (3/14, 9:31 a.m. ET): The details for the second night of the festival's season finale on March 22 have now been revealed, with performances to come from Roach, SO TIRED, Dynesti and Leevisa, as well as art by Pixel Heller, Spectrum Soundbath, and open HDMI presented by InterAccess. Once again, more acts will be announced for this pay-what-you-can, all-ages show at St. Anne's Parish Hall; find the full details below.

Slash Need, Secret Sign, Edmund Stay, Arc&Texture and more acts will take the stage between the 651 Dufferin Street venue's two floors next Friday (unfortunately, St. Anne's is not currently wheelchair accessible due to stairs), with open decks by Not a BBQ. Danica Drago and Nathan Bruce are set to provide the evening's visuals. Masks are not mandatory, but are encouraged, and will be available at the door.

Likewise, tickets are only available at the door for this edition of Long Winter. Check out the poster below for more details, and stay tuned for details for an additional event on Saturday (March 22) to come.