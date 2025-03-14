The Regina Folk Festival (RFF) has announced its permanent shutdown after bringing live music to the city's downtown core for 55 years.

Organizers broke the sad news on social media earlier this week, citing "financial challenges" and "reduced operational capacity" as some of the factors forcing the festival's cancellation and the dissolution of the organization.

In 2023, it was warned that RFF was facing a "serious financial crisis," the fest going on to host a concert series in lieu of a full-scale event in 2024. A newly formatted version was anticipated to make its return from August 8 to 10 of this year.

"When we announced the return of the festival this past November, we were optimistic and worked to meet our ambitious targets," a statement from organizers reads. "However, by the end of January, it became clear that financial challenges and capacity limitations could not be overcome."

They continued, "The live music sector in Canada has suffered greatly over the last five years and we are not immune. Although there's been a gradual recovery, many festivals and venues are still struggling, and in some cases, pausing or ceasing operations. According to the Canadian Live Music Association, the industry experienced a staggering 60 percent revenue decline during the pandemic. Self-generated revenue and sponsorship income have not kept pace with inflation. According to Festivals and Major Events Canada, it now costs 30 to 40 percent more than it did in 2019 to organize a comparable event."

RFF has begun the process of refunding Insider Tickets purchased in 2024 and You Had to Be There Tickets purchased in 2023. See the full statement below.