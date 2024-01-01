

Since it opened in 2013, Adelaide Hall quickly established itself as a go-to spot for live indie rock and folk music. Set in Toronto’s celebrated Entertainment District, the bustling venue blends live music with DJ sets and dance parties, all within a performance space that can accommodate 475 people.

Indie rock acts like Wildlife, Warpaint and the Drums have been popular at the hall and louder groups often pop in, including Toronto post-punk four-piece Greys, art-punk act Suuns and black metal shoegazers Deafheaven. The venue has branched further into hip-hop, R&B and soul in recent years, with memorable sets from acts such as Allie, Bishop Nehru and Raury. Festivals such as Canadian Music Week and North by Northeast have also brought emerging international talent to the hall.

The site was formerly home to CHUM FM and later the Limelight Nightclub, which played a range of dance music favourites. The MRG Group bought the performance space after expanding from Vancouver, opening the hall as well as the Rock ‘n’ Horse Saloon and the Porch restaurant in the building. In 2018, Noel Copeman of Copetown Media became the venue's new owner, bringing in Toronto's premier live cover bands on weekends.