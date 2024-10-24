music streams
Fionn Seal It with a Hiss on "Snake Behavior"
PUBLISHED Oct 17, 2024
Ahead of supporting the Canadian dates of JJ Wilde's North American tour set to begin later this month, Vancouver sister act Fionn have...
Tariq Introduces New Band with "The Ballad of You and Me"
PUBLISHED Oct 17, 2024
A veteran songwriter noted for his '90s CanCon hit "Chevrolet Way" and a member of the Vancouver jazz rock ensemble Brasstronaut, Tariq has...
Watch Fred again.. Gift Nardwuar a Canadian Punk Rock Grail
PUBLISHED Oct 16, 2024
Nardwuar has long been the gift-giver when it comes to his unparalleled, illuminating interviews, but English producer Fred again.. has...
Brasstronaut/Zolas Side-Project Unalaska Release Long-Lost Debut Album
PUBLISHED Oct 16, 2024
A decade since their emergence, Brasstronaut/Zolas spinoff Unalaska have finally released their debut album, with '001' available now...
Dorothea Paas Wishes She Were a "Diver" on New Single
PUBLISHED Oct 16, 2024
Dorothea Paas announced her upcoming record 'Think of Mist' last month and shared lead single "Autumn Roses," and now she's shared...
Ducks Ltd. Share Careening New Single "Grim Symmetry"
PUBLISHED Oct 16, 2024
Toronto jangle pop heroes Ducks Ltd. have shared another loosie. The single "Grim Symmetry" is out now, as the band prepare to hit the road...
Katie Tupper Waits "Outside the Gate" of Actualization on Vulnerable New Single
PUBLISHED Oct 16, 2024
Following the March release of No. 1 CBC Music charting single "Need Nothing," Saskatoon-hailing neo-soul singer-songwriter Katie Tupper...
ML Buch Shares New Piano Piece 'getting to know each other'
PUBLISHED Oct 16, 2024
ML Buch has shared a new piano piece called "getting to know each other," part of a section1 solo piano compilation arriving on November 22...