Hear the Week's Best New Canadian Music: Céline Dion, Zach Zoya, Aqyila, Klô Pelgag
PUBLISHED Oct 11, 2024
Thanksgiving weekend has once again snuck up on us. It's a tricky holiday, between all the colonialism and the family politics — but a...
Frankie and the Witch Fingers’ New Single “i-Candy” Is an “Objectified Robot’s Vengeance”
PUBLISHED Oct 9, 2024
Following their 2023 record 'Data Doom,' Frankie and the Witch Fingers have shared their new single "i-Candy" via Greenway Records...
Skiifall Enlists Kenny Beats for New Single "Problems"
PUBLISHED Oct 9, 2024
Montreal-based rapper Skiifall returns with his new single "Problems," a lovers rock anthem produced by Kenny Beats. "Problems" offers the...
Toronto's Alyson McNamara Returns with Two New Singles
PUBLISHED Oct 9, 2024
Toronto pop rock songwriter Alyson McNamara has returned with her first new material since 2021's 'Let Me Sleep.' The double single...
Mustafa's "Leaving Toronto" Video Is a Tribute to His Home City
PUBLISHED Oct 8, 2024
Mustafa has shared a new video for "Leaving Toronto," taken from his recently released debut album 'Dunya.' In the visual, the Exclaim!...
Terra Lightfoot Shares Acoustic Version of "Out of Time"
PUBLISHED Oct 8, 2024
Terra Lightfoot is back with a new offering — a gentle acoustic version of 'Healing Power' closer "Out of Time."Performed with "best friend...
Maggie Rogers Shares Video for New Single "In the Living Room"
PUBLISHED Oct 8, 2024
Maggie Rogers dropped her most recent album, 'Don't Forget Me,' this past April, and she'll be playing Toronto's Coca-Cola Coliseum...
Lexxicon Shows Love to the "Mandem & Gyaldem" in New Video
PUBLISHED Oct 8, 2024
Continuing to deliver queer dancehall anthems following the release of his 'Pink Fraternity' album, Toronto's Lexxicon has shared a new...