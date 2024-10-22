music streams
Toronto's Majestic Park Share Debut EP 'Love songs'
PUBLISHED Oct 22, 2024
Majestic Park — the project comprised of Vincent Crawford and Turtle Johnny's Chris Shackleton — have announced their emergence with an EP...
Joni Mitchell Covers Elton John, Says "Fuck Donald Trump" at Hollywood Bowl Performance: Watch
PUBLISHED Oct 21, 2024
Over the weekend, Joni Mitchell played her first Los Angeles show in 28 years at the Hollywood Bowl, during which she dusted off deeper cut...
Watch the Teaser for Flying Lotus's New Sci-Fi Movie 'Ash,' Starring Eiza González and Aaron Paul
PUBLISHED Oct 21, 2024
Flying Lotus recently returned to music with the new songs "Garmonbozia" and "Ingo Swann," but it seems his main focus at the moment...
Chris-a-riffic Celebrated with Covers Comp Featuring Devours, Kellarissa, Members of Apollo Ghosts
PUBLISHED Oct 21, 2024
Piano punk songwriter and college radio broadcaster Chris-a-riffic is a Vancouver hero, which is why some local bands teamed up to celebrate...
Ayo Edebiri Is a Gun-Wielding Fan in Tyler, the Creator's "Noid" Video
PUBLISHED Oct 21, 2024
Tyler, the Creator is releasing his new album 'CHROMAKOPIA' in one week, and he's shared another taste of his eighth project...
Danny Brown Shares Two New Songs with 'Quaranta' Deluxe Edition
PUBLISHED Oct 18, 2024
Nearly a year to the day of its release, Danny Brown has delivered a deluxe edition of his sixth studio album 'Quaranta.' The Exclaim! cover...
Hear the Week's Best New Canadian Music: Japandroids, WHIPPED CREAM, Majid Jordan, Jayli Wolf
PUBLISHED Oct 18, 2024
Another week has come and gone; some would say more quickly than usual, given the Thanksgiving Monday statutory holiday here in Canada...
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' 'Long After Dark' Treated to Deluxe Reissue: Stream
PUBLISHED Oct 18, 2024
The expanded, deluxe edition of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' 1982 album 'Long After Dark' has arrived. Out today via Geffen / UMe, you...