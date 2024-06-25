X Announce Final Album 'Smoke & Fiction'

Los Angeles punk icons X have announced their final album, previewed today by new single "Big Black X."

Smoke & Fiction is due August 2 via Fat Possum Records, following the band's 2020 comeback record, Alphabetland — their first LP in 35 years. They recorded the album with producer Rob Schnapf, and lead single "Big Black X" is a blast from X's storied past, pulling rockabilly threads into their unvarnished punk rock sensibilities.

Check out the Shane McKenzie and Gilbert Trejo-made video for the song below, where you'll also find the album tracklist. There's also the band's "North American" farewell tour itinerary, which is yet to include any non-US dates.



Smoke & Fiction:

1. Ruby Church

2. Sweet Til the Bitter End

3. The Way It Is

4. Flipside

5. Big Black X

6. Smoke & Fiction

7. Struggle

8. Winding Up the Time

9. Face in the Moon

10. Baby & All

Pre-order Smoke & Fiction.

X 2024 Tour Dates:

06/24 Los Angeles, CA - The Troubadour

07/06 Kansas City, MO - The Uptown

07/07 Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

07/09 St. Louis, MO - Del Mar Hall

07/10 Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall

07/12 Minneapolis, MN - The Varsity

07/13 Chicago, IL - Square Roots Festival

07/14 Chicago, IL - Fitzgerald's

07/16 Detroit, MI - The Masonic

07/17 Kent, OH - The Kent Stage

07/19 Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

07/25–26 Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

07/28 Costa Mesa, CA - Pacific Amphitheatre

07/30 Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up

08/19–20 Menlo Park, CA - The Guild Theatre

08/22 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

08/23 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

08/25 Portland, OR - The Aladdin

08/28 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

08/30 Denver, CO - The Summit

09/01 Albuquerque, NM - The El Rey

09/22 Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

09/23 Boston, MA - The Wilbur

09/25 Albany, NY - Empire Live

09/26 Rochester, NY - Water Street Music Hall

09/27 Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's

09/28 Falls Church, VA - The State Theatre

09/30 Philadelphia, PA - Keswick Theater

10/01 Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre

10/02 Norwalk, CT - District Music Hall

10/04 New York, NY - TBA

10/05 Middletown, CT - Harbor Park

10/18 Austin, TX - The Paramount

10/19 San Antonio, TX - Empire Live

10/21 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

10/22 Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

10/24 Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

10/25 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

10/26 Birmingham, AL - Iron City

10/29 Charlotte, NC - The Neighborhood Theatre

10/30 Columbia, SC - The Senate