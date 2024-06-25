X Announce Final Album 'Smoke & Fiction'

Los Angeles punk icons X have announced their final album, previewed today by new single "Big Black X."
Smoke & Fiction is due August 2 via Fat Possum Records, following the band's 2020 comeback record, Alphabetland — their first LP in 35 years. They recorded the album with producer Rob Schnapf, and lead single "Big Black X" is a blast from X's storied past, pulling rockabilly threads into their unvarnished punk rock sensibilities.
Check out the Shane McKenzie and Gilbert Trejo-made video for the song below, where you'll also find the album tracklist. There's also the band's "North American" farewell tour itinerary, which is yet to include any non-US dates.
Smoke & Fiction:
1. Ruby Church
2. Sweet Til the Bitter End
3. The Way It Is
4. Flipside
5. Big Black X
6. Smoke & Fiction
7. Struggle
8. Winding Up the Time
9. Face in the Moon
10. Baby & All
X 2024 Tour Dates:
06/24 Los Angeles, CA - The Troubadour
07/06 Kansas City, MO - The Uptown
07/07 Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room
07/09 St. Louis, MO - Del Mar Hall
07/10 Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall
07/12 Minneapolis, MN - The Varsity
07/13 Chicago, IL - Square Roots Festival
07/14 Chicago, IL - Fitzgerald's
07/16 Detroit, MI - The Masonic
07/17 Kent, OH - The Kent Stage
07/19 Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
07/25–26 Los Angeles, CA - The Regent
07/28 Costa Mesa, CA - Pacific Amphitheatre
07/30 Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up
08/19–20 Menlo Park, CA - The Guild Theatre
08/22 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
08/23 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
08/25 Portland, OR - The Aladdin
08/28 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
08/30 Denver, CO - The Summit
09/01 Albuquerque, NM - The El Rey
09/22 Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall
09/23 Boston, MA - The Wilbur
09/25 Albany, NY - Empire Live
09/26 Rochester, NY - Water Street Music Hall
09/27 Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's
09/28 Falls Church, VA - The State Theatre
09/30 Philadelphia, PA - Keswick Theater
10/01 Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre
10/02 Norwalk, CT - District Music Hall
10/04 New York, NY - TBA
10/05 Middletown, CT - Harbor Park
10/18 Austin, TX - The Paramount
10/19 San Antonio, TX - Empire Live
10/21 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
10/22 Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
10/24 Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall
10/25 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
10/26 Birmingham, AL - Iron City
10/29 Charlotte, NC - The Neighborhood Theatre
10/30 Columbia, SC - The Senate