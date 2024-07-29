Weezer are busy celebrating the 30th anniversary of 1994's Blue Album — but one project they won't be celebrating is their 2022 EP series SZNZ, since they just cancelled the planned box set due to "not expecting enough sales."

Weezer announced the SZNZ box set on the first anniversary of SZNZ: Spring, tweeting in March 2023 that it was "coming soon" (see below). There has been no update since then, and the band's assistant/webmaster/archivist Karl Koch has finally confirmed that the plan has been scrapped.

He revealed the news on the Weezerpedia Discord server on Friday (July 26). When a fan asked for an update on the box set, he responded, "ok official word: i just learned the SZNZ box was in fact cancelled, im sorry to confirm. Apparently high cost vs. not expecting enough sales to make it work. Feels kinda like the Broadway cancel thing... just letting SZNS be 'as is', and enjoy."

He added that he would keep suggesting it to the band as a Record Store Day release down the line, but that "we've got those covered for the time being." As Koch pointed out, Weezer cancelled their plans to bring SZNZ to Broadway under similar circumstances.

Weezer's SZNZ EPs were inconsistent in quality, but they yielded a number of the band's best songs since 2000.