Flying Lotus recently returned to music with the new songs "Garmonbozia" and "Ingo Swann," but it seems his main focus at the moment is still film — today, we get the teaser trailer for FlyLo's new sci-fi movie Ash.

Flying Lotus made his directorial debut with 2017's body horror feature Kuso, then directed a segment of the 2019 horror anthology V/H/S/99. Now we get a look at his next full-length feature, a sci-fi horror starring Eiza González and Aaron Paul, who are replacing original leads Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Ash is coming to theatres next year through RLJE Films, which also distributed nasties like Mandy and Bone Tomahawk. After that, Ash will be available on horror streamer Shudder.

Here's the official plot synopsis:

On the mysterious planet of Ash, Riya (González) awakens to find her crew slaughtered. When a man named Brion (Paul) arrives to rescue her, an ordeal of psychological and physical terror ensues while Riya and Brion must decide if they can trust one another to survive.

The teaser looks fittingly creepy and trippy and bloody. Check it out below.